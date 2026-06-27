Missing hurdle forces athlete into bizarre solo re-run at Inter-State meet

In the scorching morning heat of Bhubaneswar, 20-year-old Harshita R ran a bizarre solo race in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Nationaql Inter-State Championships after a technical error during her heat forced officials to offer her a re-run.

The error occurred during the first heat of the event on Friday when the technical committee failed to place the fifth hurdle in Harshita’s lane.

Harshita, who was in lane eight, realized midway through the race that the fifth hurdle was missing from her lane. She moved into lane seven to clear the hurdle before continuing the race.

She eventually clocked 1:01.03 to finish third in her heat and book her place in the final.