Monday, Oct 17, 2022

WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Scotland match live?

WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: West Indies will lock horns with Scotland in the 3rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

WI vs SCO live streaming details:WI vs SCO live streaming details: West Indies' Captain Nicholas Pooran is hopeful of team's good show at T20 world cup. (AP)

West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Streaming details: West Indies, who will be missing the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons as they have retired and Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are also not the part of the squad, all set to begin their T20 world cup campaign with an opening battle against Scotland in the third match of the tournament today. Most of the squad members have not played in Australia, making the challenge tougher for the West Indies.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Streaming details:

When will the West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup match be played?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) will be played on October 17, Monday.

Where will the West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup match be played?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) will be played at Hobart.

What time will the West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup match start?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) will at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am.

How to watch West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup match live on TV?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies (WI) vs Scotland (SCO) will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

WEST INDIES: Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

SCOTLAND: Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Chris Greaves, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 08:11:25 am
