Who’s on World T20 commentary panel? “Let’s get this party started,” says Ravi Shastri

The International Cricket Council revealed a star studded commentary panel for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia with a special video online.

“Hey I was thinking of setting up a WhatsApp group with all the crew coming in, all the commentators from overseas,” says Adam Gilchrist to Mel Jones before the lineup is revealed bit by bit via the app screen.

“Let’s get this party started,” the voice of the first T20 World Cup final’s decisive moment, Ravi Shastri’s name flashes on the group chat before the entire cast is revealed for the first time.

Adam Gilchrist, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Brian Murgatroyd, Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Danny Morrison, Dirk Nannes, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mel Jones, Michael Atherton, Michael Clarke, Nasser Hussain, Natalie Germanos, Niall O’Brien, Pommie Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Ravi Shastri, Russell Arnold, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Shaun Pollock, Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar.

Eoin Morgan, who led England in the last edition of the tournament 12 months ago in the UAE, was also revealed as part of the ICC broadcast team in Australia. A reveal ft. Carlos Braithwaite’s photo from the 2016 final where the right-handed batter smashed four sixes in the final over to seal the deal for West Indies.

The eighth T20 World Cup, which kicked off on Sunday, October 16, will be concluded in four weeks time from now on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.