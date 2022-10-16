scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Who’s on World T20 commentary panel? “Let’s get this party started,” says Ravi Shastri

Shastri is part of the 29-member commentary team for the world tournament in Australia.

Ravi Shastri on the mic with Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam at the toss during the 2022 Asia Cup. (Photo: AP)

The International Cricket Council revealed a star studded commentary panel for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia with a special video online.

“Hey I was thinking of setting up a WhatsApp group with all the crew coming in, all the commentators from overseas,” says Adam Gilchrist to Mel Jones before the lineup is revealed bit by bit via the app screen.

“Let’s get this party started,” the voice of the first T20 World Cup final’s decisive moment, Ravi Shastri’s name flashes on the group chat before the entire cast is revealed for the first time.

Adam Gilchrist, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Brian Murgatroyd, Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Danny Morrison, Dirk Nannes, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mel Jones, Michael Atherton, Michael Clarke, Nasser Hussain, Natalie Germanos, Niall O’Brien, Pommie Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Ravi Shastri, Russell Arnold, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Shaun Pollock, Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar.

Eoin Morgan, who led England in the last edition of the tournament 12 months ago in the UAE, was also revealed as part of the ICC broadcast team in Australia. A reveal ft. Carlos Braithwaite’s photo from the 2016 final where the right-handed batter smashed four sixes in the final over to seal the deal for West Indies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?

The eighth T20 World Cup, which kicked off on Sunday, October 16, will be concluded in four weeks time from now on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 03:57:34 pm
Next Story

Three months after being kidnapped and robbed by fake CBI officers, businessman lodges complaint

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

T20 World Cup

UAE
111/8 (20.0)
vs
NED
59/2 (8.4)
Netherlands need 53 runs in 68 balls at 4.67 rpo
Scorecard
WI v SCO17 Oct, 09:30, Hobart
ZIM v IRE17 Oct, 13:30, Hobart
Full Schedule
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 16: Latest News