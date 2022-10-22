WATCH: Zimbabwe fans dance, sing & celebrate post T20 World Cup Super 12 qualification

With a win each in their account in two games, Scotland and Zimbabwe needed a win going into their Round 1 fixture in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Hobart. Zimbabwe, who had traveled to Australia through the global qualifiers, went on to best the Scottish by five wickets and seal the qualification for the next round.

It was only fair that their fans graced the moment with a traditional song dance. Here, inject this in.

Zimbabwe’s win in the global qualifiers meant they had qualified for an ICC World Cup for the first time since 2016. On Friday, Zimbabwe were put in to bowl first after losing the toss.

George Munsey’s half century propelled Scotland to 132/6 from their quota of 20 overs. Richard Ngarava (2/28) and Tendai Chatara (2/14) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

Chasing 133, Zimbabwe were benefitted from captain Craig Ervine (58 off 54 deliveries) and Sikandar Raza (40 off 23) orchestrating the big chunk of runs as Zimbabwe crossed the finish line with nine balls remaining.