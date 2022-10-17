Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman rejoin the Pakistan squad ahead of IND vs PAK battle

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and middle-order batter Fakhar Zaman have finally reunited with the team’s T20 World Cup squad. Both were out of action due to injuries and now reached Brisbane to prepare for the most awaited battle against India. India will Pakistan in their opening World Cup match at Melbourne on October 23.

In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official social media handles, both Afridi and Zaman can be seen greeting their team members in Brisbane. Pakistan will be playing two warm up matches against England and Afghanistan before facing India.

Afridi has been out since mid-July when he hurt his knee while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle while Fakhar injured his knee in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. Both underwent rehab in London last month.

After having been initially added among standbys for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Fakhar Zaman has been added to Pakistan’s 15 player squad. The southpaw has replacing leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who has been moved to the traveling reserves.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.