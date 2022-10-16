scorecardresearch
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Australia warm up match live streaming, when and where to watch

India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm up match: When and where to watch the men in blue facing the hosts and defending champions.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, left, congratulates India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, on their win in the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur, India, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm up match live streaming: In their first of the last two outings ahead of the blockbuster opener vs Pakistan, India will face the defending champions and hosts Australia in a warm up match. The men in blue come into the fixture on the back of two T20Is against Western Australia XI which went either way. Australia on the other hand, recently lost the three-match T20I series to England 2-0 after the last match was abandoned due to rain.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match.

When is the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match is on Monday, October 17.

Where is the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM (IST). The toss will happen at 9:00 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match on TV in India?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will be telecasted at the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match on the internet in India?

The India-Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match will be livestreamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 05:39:47 pm
