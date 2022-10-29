New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Winner takes top spot in Group 1

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Sitting atop Group 1, New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in their third Super 12 match. Sri Lanka go into the match with a win and loss each from their two games against Ireland and Australia respectively. With England, Australia, Afghanistan and Ireland, all having played a game more, both the teams will have an advantage to take a lead on the rest of the group.

Here’s all you need to know about the New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

“What a catch that is!” 🤯 Take a look at the early contenders for catch of the tournament at the #T20WorldCup 👇https://t.co/DlUHQdOTo4 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 29, 2022

When and where is the New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, October 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time is the New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin on 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on internet in India?

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be livestreamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.