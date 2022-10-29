scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Winner takes top spot in Group 1

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch NZ vs SL T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: Kane Williamson and Dasun Shanaka during the pre-match photoshoot. (Courtesy: ICC/Twitter)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Sitting atop Group 1, New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in their third Super 12 match. Sri Lanka go into the match with a win and loss each from their two games against Ireland and Australia respectively. With England, Australia, Afghanistan and Ireland, all having played a game more, both the teams will have an advantage to take a lead on the rest of the group.

Here’s all you need to know about the New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, October 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time is the New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin on 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

Where can I watch New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on internet in India?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Why spectrum needs a change in approachPremium
Why spectrum needs a change in approach

The New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be livestreamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 11:41:41 am
Next Story

Gurgaon Dy Commissioner forms panel to probe fire at Sohna flat

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 29: Latest News