Monday, Oct 17, 2022
India vs Australia Warm-Up Match Live Updates: Rahul, Rohit depart in quick succession, India 100/2

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Live Updates: India will be batting first against Australia in Gabba in a T20 World Cup warm-up match.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 17, 2022 10:18:24 am
India | Australia | India vs Australia | IND vs AUS | Warm-Up Match | Practice MatchIndia Australia Practice Match 2022 Live: IND take on AUS in Gabba.

India vs Australia, Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Score Updates: Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the warm-up match against India at Gabba. In their last warm-up match India had lost to Western Australia XI by 36 runs. In the first warm-up game on October 10, India had defeated the same outfit by 13 runs in Perth. Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were the stars on the show that day.

Playing XIs

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Watch IND vs AUS Warm-up match live score & updates below.

Live Blog

India vs Australia Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs AUS live action from Brisbane.

10:09 (IST)17 Oct 2022
India vs Australia Live: WICKET!

Another wicket. This time Rohit Sharma, he was looking to clear the big boundary. Maxwell takes an easy catch and returned the favour to Ashton Agar. (IND: 80/2)

10:06 (IST)17 Oct 2022
India vs Australia Live: WICKET!

Half-tracker and KL Rahul holes it out to Ashton Agar at the deep mid-wicket. Rahul goes for 57, Maxwell provided the breakthrough for Australia. (IND: 78/1)

10:00 (IST)17 Oct 2022
India vs Australia Live: Rohit joins the party!

Ten runs from two balls for Rohit Sharma. He tees off with a six and then followed it with a boundary. Thirteen runs came from Glen Maxwell's first over. (IND: 63/0)

09:58 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: Fifty up for Rahul!

A 27-ball 50 for KL Rahul. Top knock from the Indian opener. (IND: 65/0)

09:54 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: SIX!

HOLD THAT POSE KL! An effortless six from Rahul. Not a bad deliver from Cummins, but he just whips it over the mid-wicket for another six. (IND: 56/0)

09:51 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: FOUR!

KL Rahul is just hammering everything which is bowled short at him. India are up and running, courtesy of KL Rahul's swashbuckling start. Sixteen runs came from Stoinis' first over. (IND: 48/0)

09:48 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: SIX!

KL in ultra-aggressive Zone! males some room and lofted it straight over the bowlers head for the second maximum of the innings. (IND: 42/0)

09:47 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: FOUR!

HAMMERED! KL Rahul is jumping on anything which is fractionally short. He welcomes Stoinis with a boundary. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is yet to open his account. (IND: 31/0)

09:44 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: FOUR!

KL pulls it fine to the long leg for another boundary. This is poor from Pat Cummins. (IND: 26/0)

09:42 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: SIX!

Rahul welcomes Cummins with a six. too short from Cummins and KL pulls it over backward square leg for a maximum. (IND: 22/0)

09:39 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: Four!

CRUNCHED! Half-volley outside off, Rahul leans forward and laces the drive through covers for the second boundary of the day. (IND: 15/0)

09:35 (IST)17 Oct 2022
India vs Australia Live: FOUR!

KLASSY from KL! Overpitched and driven through the covers for a boundary. Nine runs came from Starc's first over. (IND: 9/0)

09:31 (IST)17 Oct 2022
India vs Australia Live: Here we go!

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul out in the middle, and so are the Australian fielders and the umpires. Mitchell Starc will start the proceedings for the Aussie. Here we go! (IND:0/0)

09:27 (IST)17 Oct 2022
India vs Australia Live

India have named a 15-man squad for this game. But in terms of numbers - Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal have been named beyond XI.  

09:12 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS: Playing XIs

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitch Starc, Kane Richardson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

09:09 (IST)17 Oct 2022
TOSS UPDATE!
09:08 (IST)17 Oct 2022
Rohit Sharma on leading India

"It's a privilege, my first time as Indian captain in an ICC tournament and I'll look to enjoy this."

09:07 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: Aaron Finch at the toss

"We will bowl, looks like a pretty good pitch and we'd like to chase. We have played a little more cricket in the lead-up to this tournament, we weren't at our best against England, lost a few more wickets early. David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zmapa sit out of today's game."

09:01 (IST)17 Oct 2022
IND vs AUS Live: The art of six-hitting!

England's Livingstone gets his big hitting rhythm from his hands, Buttler has the best wrist snap, and Pandya's bat, ironically, is slightly angled when he hits straight. Power-hitting coach Julian Wood on the biomechanics and skill of the fiercest hitters. (READ MORE)

08:42 (IST)17 Oct 2022
Why Pak batsmen don’t play reverse lap?

If you are a casual cricket fan or an avid one, chances are that you will always remember Misbah-ul-Haq’s reverse lap in the inaugural T20 World Cup final against India in 2007. A moment that will be forever frozen in time resulted in Misbah’s wicket, enabling India to win a thrilling finale in South Africa. Pakistan needed just 6 runs to win from the last four balls when Misbah attempted that shot over fine leg which was caught by S Sreesanth at short fine-leg as the Men in Green crumbled for 152 runs, chasing a target of 157. (Read More)

India vs Australia Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads.

t20 wc Australia's captain Aaron Finch, left, congratulates India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, on their win in the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur, India, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

