Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

‘I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over’: Rishabh Pant on playing Pakistan in T20 World Cup

The India wicketkeeper shared his experience of featuring in the India-Pakistan fixture last year when he orchestrated a partnership alongside Virat Kohli to steady the innings after three early wickets.

Pant during his innings against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Photo: ICC/Twitter)

Of the few positive sights for India during their last World Cup meet to Pakistan was Rishabh Pant whacking a couple of his one-handed sixes. The southpaw remembers them well.

“I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over,” Pant was quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India were three down when Pant alongside the then India captain Virat Kohli orchestrated a partnership to steady the ship a little.

“We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership – me and Virat. We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand… my special shot.”

Looking ahead at the next fixture, the India wicketkeeper expressed that he is looking forward to the upcoming big ticket fixture against Babar Azam & co at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always,” Pant said. There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It’s a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It’s a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps.”

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:34:33 pm
