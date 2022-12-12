scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Swimming governing body FINA changes century-old name to ‘World Aquatics’

"We need a name that reflects the whole FINA family, a name that can be used with pride by our artistic swimmers, divers, high divers, open water swimmers, and our water polo athletes," said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

FINA delegates also voted to adopt a new constitution, which includes the creation of an independent Aquatics Integrity Unit to come into operation from the new calendar year. (Reuters)

International swimming federation FINA voted on Monday to rebrand itself ‘World Aquatics’ at its extraordinary general congress in Melbourne.

Federation International de Natacion – French for International Federation of Swimming – was the governing body’s official name dating back to 1908.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said the move would see all aquatics athletes united for the first time “under one brand”.

“We need a name that reflects the whole FINA family, a name that can be used with pride by our artistic swimmers, divers, high divers, open water swimmers, and our water polo athletes,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

FINA delegates also voted to adopt a new constitution, which includes the creation of an independent Aquatics Integrity Unit to come into operation from Jan. 1, 2023, among other reforms.

Membership of the federation’s executive bureau will now be subject to an age cap of 75, some seven years after former president Julio Maglione scrapped previous limits, allowing him to run for a third term in 2017.

Presidential term limits will also now match the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Charter, which has a term of eight years, renewable once for four years.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 01:10:13 pm
Next Story

Congress leader calls for ‘killing’ PM Modi to save Constitution; MP govt orders FIR

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 12: Latest News
close