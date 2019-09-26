‘Surprised’ CGF says November meeting with Indian Olypmpic Association crucial

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg said on Wednesday he was “a bit disappointed and surprised” at Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra’s suggestion that India withdraw permanently from the multi-discipline event.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Grevemberg said, in the light of the IOA chief’s statements, the meeting between the two bodies in Delhi on November 14 will be “more important than ever”. Batra had told this paper on Tuesday that instead of boycotting a one-off edition (Birmingham 2022), India should consider pulling out of the CWG for good, saying the Games were a “waste of time and money”, and a symbol of “colonialism” while questioning their relevance.

“I’m a bit disappointed and surprised (to read the comments). I appreciate the frankness and openness. Clearly, we have a lot to talk about. The approach will be ‘respect, listen, learn and contribute’. The meeting in November is now more important than ever,” Grevemberg said.

The IOA executive board is likely to discuss Batra’s proposal during their meeting next month. If he manages to build consensus, the Olympic body will discuss the issue with the government before taking it up with the CGF, when its officials visit Delhi in November.

Batra’s comments drew a lot of flak from the athletes but the sports ministry and national federations chose not to react immediately. “We haven’t received any such proposal or suggestion from the IOA. This, from what we understand, is the IOA president’s personal view right now. If they formally decide anything and bring it to us, then we will see what will be the way forward,” a sports ministry official said.

The IOA and CGF have been at loggerheads for quite some time after the organisers of the 2022 Games excluded shooting from its programme. Consequently, the IOA took an unprecedented step to propose a complete boycott of the Birmingham CWG. Earlier this month, sports minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to his counterpart in the British government to seek his personal intervention in the issue. However, there has been no response from the British government yet.

Grevemberg will accompany CGF president Louise Martin for the meeting in November. He said the visit will give him “a chance to understand India’s ambition in the Commonwealth” and hope to ensure the country does have a “leadership role” in the association.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of shooting being reinstated at this stage. Instead, he said the CGF will support British Shooting’s idea of conducting Commonwealth Shooting Championships simultaneously.

“The programme is what it is today. These are the decisions in our constitution. This is not your money or my money, this is the British government’s money. This decision wasn’t taken by one person. We understand British Shooting is looking to host Commonwealth Shooting Championship and we are supportive of that,” Grevemberg said. “We need to have a very good conversation to know how ISSF can develop shooting in the Commonwealth. We are here to work in collaboration.”

Shooting has been contested at every Commonwealth Games since Kingston 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh 1970. The sport has been the source of one-fourth of India’s medals at the CWG. Out of the 504 medals, India has won at the Games – including 181 gold – 134 have come from shooting (63 gold, 44 silver and 27 bronze). Only Australia have won more.

India have finished among the top five nations in the medals tally in every edition of the CWG since the turn of the century. Without shooting, the country can fall to eighth place or even lower, according to IOA estimates. The sport, however, is not a part of the core programme of the CWG, which means a host nation can decide if it wants to include it in the event or not.

“The optional sports are very clearly mentioned in the CGF constitution, which was approved by our members. India was in the room and voted for it in 2015, when the bylaws were reaffirmed. I look forward to meeting Dr Batra, clarify and come to some accord on shooting.”

Grevemberg, meanwhile, rejected Batra’s claims that the CWG is no longer relevant. “Modern Commonwealth is relevant than before. It is a way to go beyond the shared colonial history and implement values of peace, prosperity and human rights,” he said.