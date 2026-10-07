Sujeet Kalkal wants the mat, not the functions, before the World Championships

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal has had a great week.

He brought the men’s 65 kg freestyle gold home from the Asian Games after defeating Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan in the semi-final and winning the final from 2-9 down. He also won the Raja Randhir Singh award for the best Indian male athlete at the Asian Games 2026.

However, the 23-year-old from Charkhi Dadri doesn’t want to lose himself in the celebrations right now.“After winning the Asian Games medal, there are some distractions like functions and everything. But I want to go back to the mat as soon as possible,” Sujeet said at an interaction organised by SAI Media.

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He is right to want to get back to the mat: a tough World Championships awaits him in Kazakhstan, starting October 24.

Sujeet is on a dominant run in the men’s 65 kg category. He is the reigning U23 World Champion, Asian champion and Asian Games gold medallist. Since losing the bronze-medal match at last year’s World Championships, Sujeet has won 19 bouts in a row and is unbeaten at the national level too.

The World Championships will bring new challenges: the Iranian powerhouse Rahman Amouzadkhalili, to whom Sujeet lost last year, and the American prodigy Bowen Bassett, who beat Worlds bronze medallist Real Marshall Ray Woods in the US trials.

“The competition level in the World Championships is very tough and it is not going to be easy for me. It is certainly more competitive than the Asian Games and that is what makes it more exciting. This is the most important competition for me,” Sujeet said.

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But he has a few things to fine-tune before he goes for a world title.

“I need to learn from the mistakes that I made in the past competitions. So, I am going to focus on that,” he said.

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Sujeet’s Asian Games campaign was near flawless, but he gave away easy points at the start of bouts, especially in positions played out on the mat.

“One of the reasons that Sujeet trailed in the final was that he gave a more advantageous position to the opponent on the ground. That is something we are going to work on in this small time frame we have got,” his coach Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express.

Sujeet agrees.

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“Both my coaches (Kuldeep and Shako) have asked me to take a strong position on the ground. I am working on it. Right now, I need to attack on the ground well and also defend if I lose the attacking position,” he explained.

The other thing he has to do more of is attack, something national coach Bentinidis Shako also insists on.

“Before the Asian Games, I had played a tournament in Russia. I won that tournament and every bout in it. But coach Shako was not happy with it,” Sujeet said. “He told me to attack more as I have a variety of attacks.”

He did that at the Asian Games, but will need to do more of it at the World Championships.

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“I worked on it and executed it during the Asian Games. That is why I was able to score so many points. I think I will need to continue doing this at the World Championships,” said Sujeet.

Shako, who also coached Bajrang Punia to an Olympic medal, has brought attacking changes to Sujeet’s game.

One of the highlights of Sujeet’s Asian Games campaign was his use of the dhobi pachad in the bout against the Iranian wrestler. It is a classic Indian kushti technique that uses the opponent’s momentum and a tight upper-body grip to lift and arc them over the shoulder or back.

“I have to thank coach Shako for that. I used to try the technique in practice but never really executed it on the mat. But coach Shako made some corrections to it. He asked me to practice it over and over. I think I executed it because of the regular practice of the move,” said Sujeet.

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Sujeet has less than 15 days to finish with the functions, work on his ground wrestling and head to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he could become only the second Indian to win a wrestling world title.