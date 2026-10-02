Sujeet Kalkal wins first wrestling gold for India at 2026 Asian Games

Sujeet Kalkal pulled a gold medal out of nowhere for India on the wrestling mat after prevailing over Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men’s 65kg final on Friday. The gold medal was remarkable because Sujeet was down 2-9 in the second period of the gold medal bout, but turned it around to win by a 10-9 margin.

With one minute, 15 seconds remaining on the clock, the gold medal had still looked out of reach for Sujeet because he was trailing 6-9. After a takedown at that point, he managed to reduce the deficit to 8-9. With 50 seconds left, he was staring at bringing home a silver medal. Then, he pulled off another takedown to win a memorable gold medal.