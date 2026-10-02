Sujeet defeats Japanese Olympic champion Kiyooka in Japan to reach 65kg wrestling final

Sujeet Kalkal produced a performance of lifetime as he defeated reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan in the men’s freestyle 65 kg category semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 to secure a medal and enter the final.

In a highly technical bout where both wrestlers defended throughout the bout, it was the Indian who won after the scores were tied 3-3.

“Sujeet did well to hold his position as the Japanese went on the attack in the last few moments. I think this is the biggest win of his career,” his coach Kuldeep Singh Sehrawat told The Indian Express from Japan.

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Sujeet, who entered the Asian Games as one of India’s biggest medal prospects in wrestling, won three bouts consecutively to book his place in the final match.