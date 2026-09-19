‘Stop complaining, enjoy moment’: Manu Bhaker’s message ahead of Asian Games

Hours before Manu Bhaker walked out holding the Indian flag with Pawan Sehrawat as the female flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony she had a message for her compatriots: “enjoy the time rather than complaining.”

“To all my fellow athletes from India, we will have some issues. I saw couple of issues circulated in social media and people telling me these are the issues. Regardless of whatever the issues we have, this is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience. We have to make sure that we enjoy the time rather than complaining,” Bhaker said in a video message posted by Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Thanks to her performance at the Paris Olympics — where she made history as the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics (a bronze in individual and mixed team 10m air pistol events) — she was named as India’s flagbearer at the Asian Games.