scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Sri Lanka eye big lead after Mendis all-round display

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah and spinner Yasir split the last four Sri Lankan wickets after the hosts had resumed on 315-6.

By: Reuters |
July 25, 2022 6:44:11 pm
Pakistan stuttered early in their reply losing Abdullah Shafique, whose unbeaten 160 had secured their two-wicket victory in the series opener, to the second ball of the innings (Twitter/Pakistan Cricket)

Ramesh Mendis chipped in with a lower order cameo and then claimed three wickets for 42 runs to put Sri Lanka on course for significant first innings lead against Pakistan on day two of the second test in Galle on Monday.

Batting at number nine, Mendis contributed 35 in Sri Lanka’s 378 all-out at the Galle International Stadium. The off-spinner then returned to wreck Pakistan’s middle order and the tourists finished day two on 191-7, still 187 behind.

Agha Salman led Pakistan’s fightback with a defiant 62 before being dismissed in the final delivery of the day.

Yasir Shah survived 61 balls and an lbw decision against him that was reversed, for his 13 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah and spinner Yasir split the last four Sri Lankan wickets after the hosts had resumed on 315-6.

Niroshan Dickwella struck 51 and Mendis proved he was no dud with the bat to frustrate Pakistan.

Pakistan stuttered early in their reply losing Abdullah Shafique, whose unbeaten 160 had secured their two-wicket victory in the series opener, to the second ball of the innings.

Shafique dragged the ball onto his stumps after an ugly poke at an Asitha Fernando delivery to be dismissed for a duck.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (16) departed in a similar fashion, trying to drive a Prabath Jayasuriya delivery without getting to the pitch of the ball and creating an inside edge that crashed onto his stumps.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq made 32 before Dhananjaya de Silva breached his defence.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam, both made 24, also got the starts but could not convert them with Mendis trapping both lbw.
Rizwan also wasted a review trying to overturn the lbw decision against him.

Mendis removed Mahammad Nawaz to reduce Pakistan to 145-6 but Salman refused to throw in the towel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

The right-hander hit four fours and a six but could not survive the day and was snared in the slip off Jayasuriya’s bowling.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News