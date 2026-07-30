From walking with crutches to leaping to silver: Sreeshankar Murali’s comeback

Sreeshankar Murali jumped 8.09m to clinch the men’s long jump silver at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. He had won the same medal at the 2022 edition with an effort of 8.08m.

After the final jump, which was a foul, Sreeshankar looked disappointed, knowing that he could have won the gold which went to Tajay Gayle of Jamaica with a mark of 8.15m.

However, the two silvers four years apart and the improvement of 0.01m have been accompanied by a lot of change for the jumper from Palakkad, Kerala.

Sreeshankar, who also won the 2023 Asian Games silver, ruptured the patellar tendon in his knee, that too in his take-off leg, ruling him out for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Glasgow silver is Sreeshankar’s first major medal after making a comeback a year ago.

India’s Murali Sreeshankar clinches the silver medal in the men’s long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo) India’s Murali Sreeshankar clinches the silver medal in the men’s long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

“Him competing now and winning a major medal again is a blessing in itself. When he was walking with the help of crutches after surgery, all I wished was that he could walk freely,” Sreeshankar’s father Murali told The Indian Express from Glasgow.

Surgeons had warned before the surgery that he might not be able to run again.

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“It looked dangerous. When I first broke my knee and had the MRI report in my hand, it looked over for me. I never thought that I would be able to jump 8m again,” Sreeshankar had said before leaving for Glasgow.

Following a lengthy rehabilitation, Sreeshankar made his comeback and managed to qualify for the World Championships.

Silver, Once Again 🥈 Murali Sreeshankar flies to an 8.09m leap to secure silver in the Men's Long Jump Final, making it two straight Commonwealth Games silvers 🤩 Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/KMLHLDlrry — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 29, 2026

“Last year was a crazy ride for me. I had just five competitions but somehow managed to make it to the Worlds. Competing there was like a dream at that time,” he said.

Overcoming the mental barrier

Sreeshankar was injured during a training session before the Olympics, and the fear of hurting the knee again kept coming back to him.

“Even after I was cleared to train, I was afraid. It took a lot of self- talk and convincing for me to get back to the field,” the 27-year-old said.

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“My knee is not 100 percent even now. It remains swollen. There are three anchor screws in it, so I need to ice it regularly and take a deep tissue massage. But, I have got used to the new training regime now.”

After returning from injury, Sreeshankar worked with renowned Strength and Conditioning coach Wayne Lombard, who helped him finalise a training regime.

“Wayne is very efficient. He understands what my knee needs and with his help, I have figured out a training regime that allows me to compete with a surgically repaired tendon,” explained Sreeshankar.

Better understanding, better consistency

Since his return to the international arena, Sreeshankar has been extremely consistent. In the 2026 season, he has crossed the 8m mark in every competition he had featured in with his best jump of 8.38m coming last month at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

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“There are two reasons behind my consistency: better understanding of my body and quick adaptability to conditions,” Sreeshankar had said there.

India’s Murali Sreeshankar celebrates after winning a silver medal in the men’s long jump final, with a distance of 8.08m, at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo) India’s Murali Sreeshankar celebrates after winning a silver medal in the men’s long jump final, with a distance of 8.08m, at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

“During my injury, I completed a course on kinesiology which helped me in understanding my body. Even during competition, if something happens, I can adjust my technique according to the situation.”

He has acquired this adaptability from his years of travelling around the world competing with the best in the business.

“The likes of Miltiadis Tentoglou (former Olympic champion) don’t care what the weather is: whether the wind is strong or if it’s raining. They just go for the jump. I have inculcated the same habits where I ignore the conditions. All of this has really helped me remain consistent,” Sreeshankar said.

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With another Commonwealth Games silver medal in his pocket, Sreeshankar is eyeing the Asian Games, which start in September, where the long jumper will look to upgrade his silver from the last edition.