Why long jumpers were slipping at Asian Games: Take-off board material, lack of incline & rain

Sreeshankar’s ankle injury has highlighted long jumpers’ concerns over the new composite take-off board, particularly in wet conditions.

Written by: Nihal Koshie
5 min readNew DelhiSep 29, 2026 08:26 PM IST
Murali Sreeshankar twisted his right ankle while stepping on the take-off board during the men's long jump final at the Asian Games. (PTI)Murali Sreeshankar twisted his right ankle while stepping on the take-off board during the men's long jump final at the Asian Games. (PTI)
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India’s Murali Sreeshankar says the new composite material adds to the woes.

“I was praying not again.” This thought crossed long jumper Murali Sreeshankar’s mind just after he twisted his right ankle while stepping on the take-off board during the men’s long jump final at the Asian Games on Monday. Sreeshankar feared the worst. He had undergone major knee surgery in 2024 and was worried about another injury. But a day later, the 27-year-old confirmed that the injury was not serious, as “all ligaments were safe”, and that six to eight weeks of rest would suffice.

The competition was fraught with risk as the athletes competed in the rain on a wet track. Sreeshankar was in silver-medal position with an 8.07m effort in his second attempt and was readying for a big jump in the fourth round when his foot slipped. He wasn’t the only long jumper to slip. The reason: rain and a change in the angle and material of the take-off board made life difficult for the jumpers.

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“I overstepped on the board. The take-off board has had a new material since 2022. It was raining also. I completely slipped, and my leg rotated inwards. I sprained my ankle. Lots of athletes have faced this issue. I will be the 50th athlete to fall down. The composite material of the take-off board is pretty slippery. So it slips, and it was pouring continuously. So it was a challenge,” Sreeshankar said.

The change in the angle of the board, from a slight incline to a flat surface, has resulted in jumpers slipping, more so when it rains.

“Earlier, the board used to be inclined, but because of the new rules, World Athletics has made sure it is a flat surface. So even if we overstep, there is nothing to block. If the board were inclined, my heel wouldn’t be slipping. When your heel comes in contact with the foul board, it slips. So my nails (spikes) got blocked in the synthetic, and my ankle twisted inwards. It could have been much worse. Touch wood, nothing has happened. Because yesterday I was immediately assessed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala (India’s chief medical officer at the Asiad), and he said all my ligaments are safe. The anteromedial capsule got torn a bit, and basically it is about rehab,” Sreeshankar said.

Murali Sreeshankar in action during long jump event in Nagoya. (AP) Murali Sreeshankar in action during long jump event in Nagoya. (AP)

Comparing the conditions at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games two months ago to those in Nagoya, Sreeshankar said that while it was cold and drizzling in the Scottish city, at the Asian Games it was pouring as well as hot and humid.

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“In my third attempt, because of the humidity, I cramped in both my legs. So when I reached the take-off board, I didn’t know if I had to complete the jump or not, but I took off,” Sreeshankar said.

His first three attempts were: 7.66m, 8.07m and 7.56m.

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The fourth attempt was when he sprained his ankle, after which he skipped the last two rounds.

“The fourth jump felt good. I took a pickle juice shot, which helps prevent cramps, and I did warm-ups. I had electrolytes. I was ready. I went for the big jump, but that is when my ankle twisted. Then I fell down.”

This year, during which he defended his Asian Games and Commonwealth Games silver medals, was exhausting, Sreeshankar said.

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“Very long season, mentally and physically taxing because we had two major championships. First, we have to be in the Indian team; for that we have to be in top shape in the national championships. We have to prepare very meticulously. The season has been very exhausting and excruciating. I really need to take some time off. The rest I get because of the ankle will help. Anyways, after every season, I get five weeks off. This time maybe a little longer.”

Sreeshankar rues not winning gold, but given the rain, the slip and the ankle twist, he’s thankful for another silver.

“Winning a medal for India at a continental championship itself is a big thing. Obviously, you want to win gold because I had silvers in the last editions of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.”

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Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

 

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