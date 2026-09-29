Why long jumpers were slipping at Asian Games: Take-off board material, lack of incline & rain

India’s Murali Sreeshankar says the new composite material adds to the woes.

“I was praying not again.” This thought crossed long jumper Murali Sreeshankar’s mind just after he twisted his right ankle while stepping on the take-off board during the men’s long jump final at the Asian Games on Monday. Sreeshankar feared the worst. He had undergone major knee surgery in 2024 and was worried about another injury. But a day later, the 27-year-old confirmed that the injury was not serious, as “all ligaments were safe”, and that six to eight weeks of rest would suffice.

The competition was fraught with risk as the athletes competed in the rain on a wet track. Sreeshankar was in silver-medal position with an 8.07m effort in his second attempt and was readying for a big jump in the fourth round when his foot slipped. He wasn’t the only long jumper to slip. The reason: rain and a change in the angle and material of the take-off board made life difficult for the jumpers.

Click here to read our Asian Games full coverage

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“I overstepped on the board. The take-off board has had a new material since 2022. It was raining also. I completely slipped, and my leg rotated inwards. I sprained my ankle. Lots of athletes have faced this issue. I will be the 50th athlete to fall down. The composite material of the take-off board is pretty slippery. So it slips, and it was pouring continuously. So it was a challenge,” Sreeshankar said.

The change in the angle of the board, from a slight incline to a flat surface, has resulted in jumpers slipping, more so when it rains.

“Earlier, the board used to be inclined, but because of the new rules, World Athletics has made sure it is a flat surface. So even if we overstep, there is nothing to block. If the board were inclined, my heel wouldn’t be slipping. When your heel comes in contact with the foul board, it slips. So my nails (spikes) got blocked in the synthetic, and my ankle twisted inwards. It could have been much worse. Touch wood, nothing has happened. Because yesterday I was immediately assessed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala (India’s chief medical officer at the Asiad), and he said all my ligaments are safe. The anteromedial capsule got torn a bit, and basically it is about rehab,” Sreeshankar said.

Murali Sreeshankar in action during long jump event in Nagoya. (AP) Murali Sreeshankar in action during long jump event in Nagoya. (AP)

Comparing the conditions at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games two months ago to those in Nagoya, Sreeshankar said that while it was cold and drizzling in the Scottish city, at the Asian Games it was pouring as well as hot and humid.

Story continues below this ad

“In my third attempt, because of the humidity, I cramped in both my legs. So when I reached the take-off board, I didn’t know if I had to complete the jump or not, but I took off,” Sreeshankar said.

His first three attempts were: 7.66m, 8.07m and 7.56m.

The fourth attempt was when he sprained his ankle, after which he skipped the last two rounds.

“The fourth jump felt good. I took a pickle juice shot, which helps prevent cramps, and I did warm-ups. I had electrolytes. I was ready. I went for the big jump, but that is when my ankle twisted. Then I fell down.”

This year, during which he defended his Asian Games and Commonwealth Games silver medals, was exhausting, Sreeshankar said.

Story continues below this ad

“Very long season, mentally and physically taxing because we had two major championships. First, we have to be in the Indian team; for that we have to be in top shape in the national championships. We have to prepare very meticulously. The season has been very exhausting and excruciating. I really need to take some time off. The rest I get because of the ankle will help. Anyways, after every season, I get five weeks off. This time maybe a little longer.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="iframe-lazy mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sreeshankar rues not winning gold, but given the rain, the slip and the ankle twist, he’s thankful for another silver.

“Winning a medal for India at a continental championship itself is a big thing. Obviously, you want to win gold because I had silvers in the last editions of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.”