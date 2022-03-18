scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Sportspersons post Holi wishes as India celebrates the festival of colours

Be it, Sachin Tendulkar, hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne and a number of sporting celebrities from different corners of the world poured Holi wishes through various platforms on the internet.

By: Sports Desk |
March 18, 2022 3:40:22 pm
holi, Sachin Tendulkar holi, india women cricket holi, sports news, indian expressIndian sporting stars took to social media to extend greetings. (Twitter)

The festival of colours, Holi, spread jubilation all over India on Friday with people celebrating the auspicious occasion with their closed ones. Indian sporting stars took to social media to extend greetings to their fans on the occasion while sporting stars from across the globe also came out greeting their fans.

Take a look:

