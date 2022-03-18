Sportspersons post Holi wishes as India celebrates the festival of colours

Indian sporting stars took to social media to extend greetings. (Twitter)

The festival of colours, Holi, spread jubilation all over India on Friday with people celebrating the auspicious occasion with their closed ones. Indian sporting stars took to social media to extend greetings to their fans on the occasion while sporting stars from across the globe also came out greeting their fans.

Be it Sachin Tendulkar, hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne and a number of sporting celebrities from different corners of the world poured Holi wishes through various platforms on the internet.

Take a look:

Adding some more colours to your feed 🎨😄 Share your holi 📸 Tweeple#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/ofvXI283hj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 18, 2022

To all my friends celebrating, I hope the colours of Holi bring happiness to your life. Happy Holi to you and your family! pic.twitter.com/4amnQQaJ5X — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 18, 2022

Ringing in the festivities post practice in Auckland 🎉 🎨 Here’s #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 wishing everyone a Happy Holi all the way from New Zealand 🇳🇿#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/fipSh92Z0F — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 18, 2022

