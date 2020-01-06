‘Such violence against ethos of country’: Sportspersons condemn JNU attacks

Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan condemned the Sunday night attacks. Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan condemned the Sunday night attacks.

Ranging from former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan to a leading tennis player in Rohan Bopanna, Indian sportspersons have come together to voice their opinion against the attacks by an unidentified mob on students and professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Violence broke out inside the JNU campus on Sunday night as masked men and women armed with sticks and sledgehammers attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. The unchecked violence inside the university sparked off a nationwide agitation and protests have taken place in multiple cities.

“Such violence on university campus is completely against the ethos of this country. No matter what the ideology or bent of mind, students cannot be targeted this way. Strictest punishment has to be meted out to these goons who have dared to enter the University,” the World Cup-winning cricketer-turned BJP MP Gambhir tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who announced his retirement recently, said that such incidents do not help the country’s image.

What happened in JNU yesterday is not a regular incident.

Rohan Bopanna, a French Open mixed doubles champion, also condemned the attacks and demanded strict punishment for those behind the violence.

India’s doubles specialist shuttler Jwala Gutta and former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary also tweeted about the JNU violence.

“Are we all gonna be still quiet?? Watch this happen to our students?? Why the guilty ones weren’t caught and charged?? Why were the (sic) escorted out of the university?”.

As many as 26 students and teachers were injured on Sunday evening inside the JNU campus. Eyewitnesses said the attacks were carried out by the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied. The injured were admitted to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital so far.

