Sports stars share their wishes for Eid

Indian sports stars took to Twitter on Wednesday to greet their fans on Eid ul-Fitr. Batting legends such as VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag and shuttlers Jwala Gutta and Kadambi Srikanth posted Eid messages on their social media handle.

Eid is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals worldwide, and nearly 20 crore Muslims in the country celebrate it every year.

Eid ul-Fitr, also called the festival of breaking the fast, is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan, and is typically associated with goodwill and gestures of good faith.

Pictures have also emerged of Pakistani and Bangladeshi players in England for the World Cup partaking in prayers along with their fans in mosques across the country.

