Sports ministry to conduct review post Asian Games

The Sports Ministry will conduct a review of the Indian contingent’s performance at the 2026 Asian Games along with representatives of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) on October 13.

India finished the 2026 Asian Games at fourth place on the medal tally — the same as the last edition — but there was a drop in gold medals and total medals. India won 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The overall medal tally dropped by 21 as compared to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games with seven less golds.

“A lot needs to change. We are investing a lot of money on sports but some questions need to be asked, especially to experienced athletes,” a source from the Sports Ministry said.