Sports Ministry suspends TTFI over governance issues

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday suspended its recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India. (File)

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday suspended its recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to administer the sport, citing governance deficiencies within TTFI.

In its order, the ministry cited TTFI’s failure to conduct elections on time as one of the reasons for the suspension after getting an “unsatisfactory response” to a show cause notice issued earlier this year.

“The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF) will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI,” the ministry order stated.