Sports Ministry hits back, ball now in AITA’s court

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) does not require government’s sanction to send a team to Pakistan in September, a senior sports ministry official has said. Putting the onus on AITA, the official said ‘sports ministry does not interfere in team selections, participation of tournaments or visits to countries by sportspersons.’

AITA has written to the government, seeking permission for the team’s travel to Islamabad for the Asia/Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie in September. India were drawn to play their neighbours in February. Since the previous tie – in 2006 – was held in Mumbai, it is Pakistan’s turn to host India this time.

India have largely refrained from travelling to Pakistan in a little more than a decade due to security concerns. In fact, the Davis Cup team hasn’t played in Pakistan for 55 years. The last time India crossed the border was in 1964, when a three-member team beat the hosts in Lahore 4-0. In 1973, when it was Pakistan’s turn again to host the tie again, it was played on a neutral venue – Malaysia – because of security reasons. It is unlikely, however, that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will move the tie this time. In 2017, a Davis Cup committee rejected Hong Kong’s request to shift their Asia/Oceania Zone Group II second round tie out of Islamabad due to safety concerns. Hong Kong appealed the decision, but an international tribunal too dismissed it and approved the arrangements for the tie to go ahead in Islamabad.

EXPLAINED Consequences of a no-show for India If India does not travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie in September, the International Tennis Federation can impose multiple sanctions on the country. While Pakistan will be awarded the tie, as they were when Hong Kong did not show in in 2017, India can be relegated to the lowest group for the next edition, as per rule 18.1 of the Davis Cup. Additionally, Rule 62 states that a country is also liable for all costs incurred by ITF and organisers apart from a separate financial penalty under rule 18.2.3.1. The country can also be barred from competing in the next edition of the Davis Cup, unless the International Adjudication Panel decides otherwise, as per rule 18.2.2.

AITA general secretary Hiranmoy Chatterjee told PTI on Wednesday that he was ‘confident’ that the government will give the green signal. However, a sports ministry official told The Indian Express the AITA’s letter does not warrant a reply since ‘there is no restriction in place’. “They are unnecessarily writing to the sports ministry. It is the federation who has to decide in which games should they participate and where they go. The government of India has not put any restrictions on anybody for travelling to Pakistan,” the official said.

There have been instances in the past where the government has not given permission to a federation for sending a team to Pakistan. For instance, in 2013, the Ministry of External Affairs did not give permission to Hockey India to either host, or travel to, Pakistan for a bilateral series. However, with the government’s recent stand that it will allow athletes from Pakistan to compete in India, and no restrictions on Indians travelling to the country, the sports ministry official said it ‘should be the federation’s call whether to participate or not.’ The official added that the security concerns, if any, must be first addressed by the organisers.

“If they have security concerns, necessary guarantees should be obtained from the organisers. Not from the sports ministry,” the official said. “We have issued no order that stops anyone from participating anywhere. The ministry does not interfere in choosing the team, or tournaments or visits to countries by sportspersons. The government gets into picture only when financial support is requested. And this is not such a case.”