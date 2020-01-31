Sports ministry, SAI begin a ‘holistic’ restructuring of training institutes across nation

Indian Senior Women Hockey Team during an awareness programme at SAI Centre in Bengaluru. (Twitter) Indian Senior Women Hockey Team during an awareness programme at SAI Centre in Bengaluru. (Twitter)

For two years, Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Lucknow centre had just 11 women’s hockey trainees. At the state-of-the-art Imphal centre, of the total strength of 200 athletes, roughly 55 belonged just to sepak takraw, a fringe sport, while trainees in sports like hockey, football, and boxing trained at a different, ‘pitiable’ centre in Manipur’s capital. In Kolkata, meanwhile, a sports ministry research revealed that for the last three years, performance of several athletes had stagnated.

“There was a mismatch. At centres where, for example, we had hockey trainees, we had a kabaddi coach. Where we had a kabaddi coach, we didn’t have enough players. We are setting right those things,” sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya said.

To ‘set it right’, the sports ministry and SAI have begun a ‘holistic’ restructuring of the training institutes across the country. It includes establishing 24 National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for almost 100 disciplines, recruiting hundreds of coaches and high-performance managers, upgrading more than decade-old equipment, a multi-crore investment in sports science facilities and prioritising meritocracy and performance for athletes as well as coaches.

READ | 10-year record at SAI: 45 complaints of sexual harassment, 29 against coaches

The sports ministry and SAI officials say such restructuring is taking place at SAI for the first time since it was established in January 1984. “The organisation was designed in 1984. It has to meet the present need and future aspirations. The restructuring is being done keeping in view the spread of sports because of Khelo India Games and the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028,” Julaniya said.

SAI director general Sandip Pradhan added: “It will be a holistic change. The idea is to get structures in place for coaching, sports science, induction of athletes as well as infrastructure.”

At present, SAI has 56 training centres across the country where roughly 15,000 athletes train (of them, 10,000 are residential). For most aspiring athletes, admission to a SAI centre is seen as the first step towards making a career in sports.

At the same time, though, there have been allegations that the institutes have not evolved with time, because of its ad-hoc athlete recruitment policies and archaic coaching programmes. The latter, in fact, is believed to be SAI’s biggest Achilles heel with claims that the coaches, most who were recruited back in the 80s, did not adopt modern training methods and stuck to the programmes they learnt decades ago.

Under the restructuring process, SAI will recruit 100 chief coaches in the initial phase along with at least 150 assistant coaches. Additionally, they will hire 50 performance managers, whose duty will including assessing performances of the coaches and athletes as well as monitoring the physical attributes of the trainees according to the sport’s requirements.

READ | Ex-SAI chief Neelam Kapur: Number of sexual harassment cases higher

“A few foreign coaches will also be recruited wherever required,” Pradhan said. “The facilities such as kitchen, sports complexes, and hostels are being upgraded. Additional hostels of the combined capacity of approximately 8,000 is being created across National Centre of Excellence.”

The National Centre of Excellence will cater to elite athletes, he added, and state-level centres will focus on grassroots. Some pockets have been identified for the centre of excellence: Bhopal, for instance, could be a national centre for shooting and some water sports; Bhubaneswar for hockey; Ranchi for archery and so on.

“The induction of athletes will not be restricted only to that particular region. So for example, if a wushu athlete is not able to get into a centre in Imphal because of lack of vacancy, she or he can try going to the Patiala centre. Right now, young trainees are not aware there are alternate options available,” Pradhan said.

Julaniya said the ‘new posts will go by merit and not purely on seniority in SAI.’ “It will not adversely impact existing staff. But any benefit that comes from a new position, that will flow strictly on merit and on the basis of performance,” Julaniya said, adding that sports science equipment costing Rs 75 crore has been sanctioned for seven Centre of Excellence, including National Institute of Sport in Patiala.