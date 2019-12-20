Zeena Khitta stuns big names to win 10m air rifle gold

Zeena Khitta out-shot the seasoned Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela. Zeena Khitta out-shot the seasoned Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela.

Himachal’s Zeena Khitta beat much-fancied stars West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh and World No.3 Apurvi Chandela to win the gold in the women’s 10metre air rifle event at the 63rd National Shooting Championships on Tuesday. Zeena was fourth in the qualifying round but in the final held her nerve to shoot a world class 252.2 to top the field. Mehuli finished with 250.5, while Apurvi registered 227.6.

Zeena hails from Rohru, a town in the apple belt near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. On Thursday afternoon she called her first coach Virender Singh Banshtu to check how bad the snowfall was on way to the eight-target range in her hometown. Zeena didn’t want to rest on her laurels and wanted to get back to practice soon. In winter when it snows, the shooters use heaters within the shooting range at the Aradhana Public School in Rohru, 1,500 metres above sea-level to stay warm as temperatures dip as low as minus two-degree centigrade.

When she moves out of home, it takes her a short while to get used to the change in temperature – like when she was at the Madhya Pradesh State Academy shooting range in Bhopal where the nationals are being held.

“I definitely find it tougher shooting in much warmer conditions as compared to my home town Rohru, where temperatures are around 10 degrees in September and reach minus two degrees in winter,” Zeena said.

Guns were always there in the household but not the kind used at shooting ranges. Khitta’s father Prithvi Raj Khitta is an apple farmer in Rohru. Zeena recalls that from her grandfather’s time, rifles were used to keep wild animals away from the apple orchards to prevent damage. But it was on the insistence of national shooter Banshtu that a young Zeena took up shooting in 2015. She won her first national medal, a bronze, at the junior event in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017. And she has not looked behind since.

