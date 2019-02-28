Youth Olympics medallist Praveen Chitravel recalibrates his technique

Frenchman Antony Yaich, triple jump coach, donning a Paris Saint-Germain jacket, can be mistaken for a football manager. During the men’s final, Yaich was always on his feet, constantly animated as he passed instructions to his ward Praveen Chitravel.

Between jumps, the 18-year-old made it a point to run towards the coach to get his feedback. The Frenchman’s assistant, was recording the jumps on a tablet.

Chitravel, with a best jump of 15.40m, could manage only a bronze on Wednesday in the second leg of the Indian Grand Prix but this event was not about finishing on top of the podium. The 2018 Youth Olympics bronze medallist was taking part in his first competition after undergoing major technique changes under Yaich since joining JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport Centre in Vijayanagar three months back.

“We have made major changes to his technique. The first being adding pace to the run up. To make big jumps you need pace and today he couldn’t control it. He was scared to make the jump but we have two weeks before the before Federation Cup and things will fall into place,” Yaich explained, adding he was content with the day’s result.

When Praveen arrived at the centre, the first area the coach worked on was his landing. The 18-year-old had a tendency to land on his toes which led to many injuries and back related issues. The body balance was also rectified apart from adding weight training to the regime. “Today was the first time I ran with such major changes to my technique and felt really good. The feel was something really different and I think once I get the hang of it, I’ll nail it.” the BA student from Alva college, Mangalore, said.

Chitravel, who hails from Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, took up sports under the guidance of Sports Development Authority coach Indira Suresh. With his farmer-father not really in a position to invest in the son’s athletics pursuit, it was Suresh who pooled in the resources to ensure the youngster trained free of cost.

His Youth Games jump of 31.52m – combined distance of Stage one: 15.84 and Stage 2: 15.68m – earned him a bronze in Buenos Aires in October. With such distance already under his belt, little would he have expected the first thing Yaich would do is tweak his technique.

“He has the potential to hit the 17m mark. If he maintains the technique and pace he can win India a medal at the U 20 World Championships,” Yaich said. The coach was all praise for Chitravel’s work ethic. “He’s crazy in good way. Always has a smile on his face and never hesitates to give his best at the training.”

Yaich is enjoying his stint in India and has developed a good rapport with his wards, most of whom are from Southern India. Yaich has made peace with the fact that his students don’t share his passion for football, so there are no game-related discussions. “I have been listening to a lot of Tamil music. Can’t really say I enjoy it much but I am very open.”

Dutee, Dharun meet norms

Dutee Chand bagged the gold in the 200m event with ease, clocking 23.30s. The effort also made her eligible for the Asian Athletics Championships for which the qualifying mark set by the AFI was 23.30. Anjali Devi (24.15s) finished second while Supriya Maddal took home the bronze with 24.48s on the clock. 400m hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy (49.94s), who won gold, also went under the qualifying mark for the Asian championship. Nisar Ahmad, who was one of the 41 athletes to fail an age-verification tests at the Youth Nationals held in Raipur last week, bagged the gold in the men’s 200 metres.