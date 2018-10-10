Youth Olympics: Jeremy Lalrinnunga raises the bar

Jeremy lifted 274kg on Monday, only one kg less than the senior national record. (AP Photo)

Aizawl sleeps reasonably early. But in the wee hours of Tuesday, a tiny home tucked away in its outskirts was wide awake, milling with people with no definite plans of sleeping. It was an important night for the Lalrinnunga family: their 15-year-old son Jeremy was competing in the men’s 62kg weightlifting competition at the Youth Olympics Games, at Buenos Aires.

And while the 50 people (friends, neighbours and family) who had gathered in the tiny house had to check the results on the phone, the burst of cheers which emanated the moment they got the news of his gold medal was deafening. “We all started hugging and shouting. Everyone was in tears,” says Jeremy’s father Lalneihtluanga, who, back in the day, was a national level boxer.

Jeremy finished with a combined tally of 274kg (124kg in snatch and 150kg in clean and jerk) and became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics. But it was no surprise.

“He is very talented. His back and shoulder are very strong and that gives him an added advantage,” says Malsawme Khinagte, who first taught Jeremy how to lift weights using bamboo sticks and water pipes in Aizawl. It was at the Weightlifting Academy at the State Sports Coaching Centre that Jeremy first trained as an eight-year-old. Later he was selected to train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune in 2012.

Jeremy’s medals on display at his home in Aizawl. (Express Photo)

When he moved to Pune at the age of eight, it was his first time stepping out of Aizawl. “I was not scared even if it was a totally alien experience for me because two of my friends, Jacob Vanlaltluanga and Zakhuma, were also selected. We did full masti but also learned a lot,” Jeremy says over phone from Buenos Aires.

It’s been five years since he has moved. His mother Lalmuanpuii says, “I would cry everyday! And we would call him every single day for four years.”

Now the frequency of calls, as her son lifts weights around the world, has come down to three times a week. Earlier this year, Jeremy won a silver (youth) and a bronze (junior) at the Asian Championships. He had started boxing when he was seven, taking after his father.

“There was not much money in boxing back then. Your travel and stay would be paid for but that was it,” says Lalneihtluanga, adding that he never fulfilled his dream of representing India. “That is why I wanted my sons to become boxers.”

Jeremy tried weightlifting because he wanted to build strength for boxing. “And I ended up sticking to weightlifting,” he says.

Jeremy’s parents Lalneihtluanga and Lalmuanpuii. Lalneihtluanga was a national level boxer himself. (Express Photo)

His daily diet includes four or five boiled eggs, bread, a banana, porridge and milk. “I miss the boiled Mizo food a lot though,” he says.

This dedication is what has seen him through — from his early days as a boxer (trained by his father) in Aizawl all the way to the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. “He would always come first in class,” says his aunt Vanlalchhari, who sells vegetables and distributes newspapers across Aizawl every morning, “Whenever Jeremy appears in the papers, I tell whoever I am delivering the paper to, to turn first to page 12 (the sports section), and then the front page. My boy is in there.”

His eldest brother, Jerry, 21, who works at the State government’s Public Works Department, was a boxer too. The youngest, who is 9, will probably start boxing soon. In the locality everyone knows the strapping young Lalrinnunga brothers. “But no one is scared of us. We have never been into drugs or alcohol, or picked a fight with anyone,” says Jerry. “In fact, Jeremy is so focused that he doesn’t even entertain the scores of girls who are always trying to talk to him!”

But Jeremy has had other things on his mind of late — his journey to Buenos Aires was incredibly long. “It was my longest flight ever,” he says, adding that he is still coming to terms with the fact that it is night at home in Mizoram, while it is morning in Buenos Aires. And while the 15-year-old wishes nothing more than to come home to Mizoram, he says he can “live with it” as long as he can bring a medal home. “My father often tells me, ‘focus and train, train and focus’. And that’s what I am doing right now,” he says.

