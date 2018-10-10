Youth Olympics 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold in 10m air pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary, an Asian Games and Junior ISSF World Championship gold medallist, also topped the qualifying with 580. (Source: AP)

India shooter Saurabh Chaudhary clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday. While shooting contingent bagged its fourth medal, India increased its gold medal tally to three. Chaudhary shot 244.2 to ensure a finish on top of the podium eclipsing South Korea’s Sung Yunho by 7.5 points (236.7). Switzerland’s Solari Jason stood third with 215.6.

Throughout the Youth Games, the 16–year-old from Meerut had been in scintillating form and also topped the qualifying with 580 out of 600. In the finals, he began on the front foot and maintained a healthy lead of four points over his rivals consistently. Despite four scores of under 10 to start with, Chaudhary managed to stay ahead and then extended his domination with scores of 10.7 10.4 10.4 and 10.0. He continued to lead the pack as the finals entered the elimination stage.

Chaudhary also bagged the yellow metal in the recently concluded Asian Games and Junior ISSF World Championship. (With inputs from PTI).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App