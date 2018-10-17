Youth Olympics 2018: Praveen Chitravel wins bronze in Men’s Triple Jump event

Praveen Chitravel finished in the third position to clinch bronze medal. (Twitter/Olympic Press)

Praveen Chitravel on Tuesday clinched the bronze medal in triple jump at the Youth Olympics 2018 Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 17-year-old athlete recorded his best jump of 15.68 on his fourth and the final attempt in stage two of the event to finish with a combined total of 31.52m. He had, earlier, recorded the best jump of 15.84m in stage one of the event.

Chitravel finished in the third place behind Cuba’s Alejandro Diaz (17.14m and 17.04) and Nigeria’s Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34m and 15.51 m) to bag the bronze medal.

Chitravel is the 2nd individual from India to bag a medal in athletics. Earlier, Suraj Panwar had won India’s first athletics medal as he bagged a silver in the men’s 5,000m race walk. Panwar won the stage 2 competition by clocking 20 minutes and 35.87 seconds on Monday night but finished second overall. Oscar, who finished second in Stage 2, won the gold with timings of 20:13.69s and 20:38.17s. Panwar’s total time of 40:59.17s was over seven minutes slower than Oscar’s 40:51.86s.

With the win, Chitravel took India’s total medal tally in the Games to 11, comprising of 3 Golds, 7 Silver and 1 Bronze. It took India’s position to 12th in the rankings table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd