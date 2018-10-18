Youth Olympics 2018: Akash Malik grabs Archery silver medal

Akash Malik won a silver medal in Recurve Archery. (Source: Twitter/Olympic Press)

Akash Malik, on Wednesday, became the first Indian to win a silver medal in archery. The 16-year-old suffered a defeat in the final to USA’s Trenton Cowles 0-6 in the men’s recurve event. The archer, who achieved his training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, started of brilliantly in the final, as he shot a 10 in his first attempt.

In his second attempt, he squandered his chances of winning the set by shooting a 6. Even though he managed to get another 10 in his third, he lost the first set 26-28 to the US archer, who shot 9,9 and 10. In the second set, Cowles shot two 10s and 9 to grab a 29-27 victory.

In the third set, Akash shot another six that hampered his chances of keeping the final alive. Even though he picked up 10s in the next two attempts, he lost the set 26-28 to Cowley.

“I have trained in the wind, but here it was too much,” said Akash. “I feel good but I lost the gold medal,” Akash said as he bettered Atul Verma’s feat of a bronze at the Nanjing edition of the Games in 2014.

Akash took up archery six years ago after Manjeet Malik, a physical-trainer-turned-archery-coach, picked him during a trial. “He was very calm and composed and I thought he could shoot arrows steadily. He now shoots with confidence. It was raining as well when the final started,” the coach told PTI.

Malik’s win in the event took India’s total tally in the Games to 13 medals, comprising of 3 Golds, 9 Silver and 1 Bronze. India stood in the 14th position in the rankings.

