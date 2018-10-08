Youth Olympic Games: Tababi Devi Thangjam doubles India’s medal tally

Tababi Devi Thangjam won silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games. (Source: File photo/Twitter)

On the opening day of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, India ended with two medals – both silver. The first went to Tushar Mane in shooting and later Tababi Devi Thangjam stood on the second step on the podium in judo to further India’s medal count. She became the first judoka to win a medal for a country at the Olympics – junior or senior.

After Mane’s silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle, Devi had assured herself of at least a silver medal by progressing to the final of the women’s 44kg category on Sunday. She was beaten by Maria Gimenez of Venezuela for the gold medal and it continued the country’s rise in the sport – at least at the junior level.

The 2017 Asian Cadet champion Tababi, hailing from Manipur, lost out 0-2 to Gimenez who is a Pan American U18 Championships gold medalist. Gimenez scored 1-0 on the ippon, 1-0 on waza-ari and Tababi was handed 1 penalty point. The match was over in 2:08.

On her way to the final she beat Ana Viktorija Puljiz of Crotia 10-0 in the semifinals. Earlier, she beat Bhutan’s Yangchen Wangmo 10-0 in the elimination Round of 16 before getting the better of Erza Muminoviq of Kosovo in the quarterfinals.

India have 46 athletes representing the country in 13 sports at the prestigious event catering to the youth. This is India’s largest contingent at the Youth Olympics. India won two medals — a silver and a bronze — in the last Youth Olympics in 2014 in Nanjing in China.

