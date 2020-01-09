Young Assam archer suffers injury during training, airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Young archer Shivangini Gohain was airlifted to Delhi after an arrow pierced her neck. (Twitter/ANI) Young archer Shivangini Gohain was airlifted to Delhi after an arrow pierced her neck. (Twitter/ANI)

Shivangini Gohain, an archer from Assam, was on Thursday airlifted to the national capital after an arrow accidentally pierced through her shoulder during a practice session in Dibrugarh.

The incident took place during a regular training session at Chabua in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Gohain, a trainee of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), was, however, not part of the Khelo India Games, scheduled to begin here on Friday.

“The archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel. A senior SAI official has been detailed to ensure that she gets the best treatment without any problem,” a SAI official said.

