Follow Us:
Thursday, January 09, 2020

Young Assam archer suffers injury during training, airlifted to Delhi for treatment

"The archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi," a SAI official said.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published: January 9, 2020 10:45:11 pm
Young archer Shivangini Gohain was airlifted to Delhi after an arrow pierced her neck. (Twitter/ANI)

Shivangini Gohain, an archer from Assam, was on Thursday airlifted to the national capital after an arrow accidentally pierced through her shoulder during a practice session in Dibrugarh.

The incident took place during a regular training session at Chabua in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Gohain, a trainee of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), was, however, not part of the Khelo India Games, scheduled to begin here on Friday.

“The archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel. A senior SAI official has been detailed to ensure that she gets the best treatment without any problem,” a SAI official said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India players hit the nets in Pune before final T20I vs Sri Lanka
India players hit the nets in Pune before final T20I vs Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 09: Latest News