‘Don’t call yourself a patriot after sympathising with terrorists’: Yogeshwar Dutt to Naseeruddin Shah

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday slammed Naseeruddin Shah for his indirect remarks on Bulandshahr mob violence. The Bollywood actor on Thursday said that he is scared for his children with the rise of religious violence in the country. With tensions boiling over Shah’s remarks, Dutt took to Twitter and asked the actor whether he felt scared during the previous terrorist attacks and riots in the country.

बुलंदशहर की घटना में जिन लोगों की मृत्यु हुई उसका हम सब को बहुत खेद है, पर इससे पहले भी ना जाने कितने दंगे हुए और मासूमों की जान गई, तब तो आपको कोई डर नहीं लगा।इससे ही समझ आता है कि आप किसकी तरफ़ हैं, कृपया आतंकी पर दया करने के बाद खुद को देशभक्त ना कहें 🙏🙏 जय हिन्द, जय भारत 🙏 — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) December 21, 2018

“Those who are scared for their kids today, Naseeruddin Shah, were they not scared during the 1984 riots, or the 1993 Mumbai blasts or during the attacks of 26/11?” he wrote.

Advertising

The athlete further questioned Shah for signing the mercy plea of Yakub Memon, who was given a death sentence in July 2015. Shah was among the several eminent persons who had signed the plea written to the President Pranab Mukherjee. “When a terrorist group kidnapped Indian and Bangladesh citizens, and later released Bangladeshis because of their religion, but killed all the 39 Indian citizens – were you not angry then? Were you not afraid while signing the mercy plea of the terrorist Yakub Memon?” Dutt asked.

The 2012 Olympic Bronze medallist further asked Shah to not refer to himself as a patriot after sympathizing with the terrorists. “We are equally upset for all those who lost their lives in Bulandshahr, but you were not afraid during the riots in the past and terrorist attacks in the country when innocent citizens lost their lives. This shows whose side are you on. Please do not call yourself a patriot after sympathizing with terrorists,” he said.

Earlier, in a short video to Karwan-e-Mohabbat, Shah had said that poison has spread in the country. “In many areas, we are witnessing that the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer,” he said. “The poison has already spread and it is difficult to put this jinn back into the bottle. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands,” he added.

“I feel worried about my children. They do not have a religion. I had received a religious education as a child. Ratna (his wife who is a Hindu) belongs to a liberal household, so she had received none,” he had said. “I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks “are you a Hindu or a Muslim”, they will have no answer. It worries me because I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon,” he added.