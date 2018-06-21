International Yoga Day: Sportstars talk about importance of exercise on Yoga Day

Freestyle Wrestler Sushil Kumar doing yoga with Baba Ramdev. (Twitter/Sushil Kumar) Freestyle Wrestler Sushil Kumar doing yoga with Baba Ramdev. (Twitter/Sushil Kumar)

As the world celebrated International Yoga Day on Thursday, several sportstars joined in to celebrate the occassion. London Olympics bronze medal winning shuttler Saina Nehwal uploaded a photo of herself doing yoga on Instagram to mark the occassion.

Olympic medal-winning grappler Sushil Kumar also shared photos of himself doing yoga in a gym, and talked about its importance. “Yoga combines physical, mental, and spiritual pursuits to achieve Harmony of the Body and Mind,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Yoga combines physical, mental, and spiritual pursuits to achieve Harmony of the Body and Mind. @yogrishiramdev #InternationalYogaDay2018 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BxjVygpfJM — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) 21 June 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Calling yoga a “unifying force and passport for wellness,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 50,000 volunteers kick-started India’s fourth International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun on Thursday. Greeting the enthusiasts across the world Modi said, “While many powers in the world divide us, yoga unites us. It gives peace to an individual. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates.” Leading the celebrations at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI), Modi called India a top ambassador of yoga and said the country should be honoured to be the “guardians of the great practice.”

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 since its inception in the year 2015. It was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd