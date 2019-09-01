Yashaswini Singh shoots down gold, secures 9th Olympic quota for India

Yashaswini Singh Deswal secured India’s ninth Olympic quota in shooting after she fired her way to the women’s 10m air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old former junior world champion recorded 236.7 in the eight-women final of the season’s fourth World Cup for pistol and rifle shooters.

World no.1 Olena Kostevych of Ukraine claimed the silver with 234.8, while Serbia’s Jasmina Milavonovic bagged the beonze with 215.7.

EPIC! GOLD & ⁦@Tokyo2020⁩ quota for 22-yr old YASHASWINI SINGH DESWAL as she stuns former Olympic & World Champ Olena Kostevych of Ukraine in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol ⁦@ISSF_Shooting⁩ World Cup in #riodejaneiro Congratulations! 10 quota for India in Shooting🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rdxtgEfeVj — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) August 31, 2019

Yashaswini, a student of Economics, had also the topped the qualifications by a mile, aggregating a score of 582.

Annu Raj Singh (572) and Shweta Singh (568) bowed out in the qualifications, while Manu Bhaker shot an impressive 580 in the MQS (Minimum Qualification Score).