WWE Smackdown Live Results: Randy Orton drives a Crusix into the heart and soul of Sister Abigail

Randy Orton will face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. (Source: WWE) Randy Orton will face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. (Source: WWE)

WWE Smackdown was the last episode before Wrestlemania. Living upto the expectations it began with SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and AJ Styles sitting down to sign on the dotted line and make their highly anticipated WrestleMania bout official.

Things almost got heated, but Daniel Bryan interjected and tried to engineer a handshake. The former WWE Champion would have none of it, however, opting to walk out with WrestleMania now in the crosshairs of each competitor.

Meanwhile, The Miz & Maryse promised the WWE Universe the shocking conclusion to their Total Bellas spoof series on “Miz TV,” and they did just that. The new installment continued to pick on The A-List Couple’s WrestleMania opponents, drawing John Cena & Nikki Bella out to the arena to address the smear campaign.

Cena went off and retorted everything about The A-Lister and his bride’s spoof. He then challenged either Miz or Maryse to get WrestleMania started early, but the two instead opted to walk away.

In the main event of the evening WWE Champion Bray Wyatt squared off with his former apostle, Luke Harper, just five days before his title defense against Randy Orton at WrestleMania. Harper fought valiantly against his former savior, but Wyatt planted him with the Sister Abigail for the win.

But the Reaper of Souls would have little-to-no time to savor the victory, however, as Randy Orton appeared on the TitanTron from the Wyatt Family Compound. The Viper drove a Crusix through the heart and soul of Sister Abigail, making a bold statement ahead of The Ultimate Thrill Ride.

