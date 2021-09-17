‘Filthy, inhuman’: At U-23 nationals, wrestlers competing next to slush, puddles

A slushy and muddy field of play, wrestling mats laid on an under-construction platform and garbage everywhere: the under-23 senior national championships got underway in Amethi on Friday in conditions described by a coach as ‘filthy’ and ‘inhuman’.

Hundreds of wrestlers from all over the country are taking part in the championship. In a video provided to The Indian Express, wrestlers are seen competing in a makeshift indoor arena where there are puddles of water and slush next to the mats.

“It’s impossible to walk around the place, it’s so dirty. There are flies and mosquitoes everywhere, we are worried we’ll contract some disease,” a coach said.

Wrestling Federation of India’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar admitted the facilities are not up to mark but blamed it on ‘unexpected rains’ in Amethi.

“The places to eat and sleep are okay but since it has been raining almost non-stop since Wednesday morning, all facilities in the competition area got disturbed. It’s an air-conditioned, indoor hall and the facilities would have been perfect if it had not rained. All our preparations got ruined because of the rain,” Tomar said.