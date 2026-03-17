Wrestling: Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat leads campaign at Asian Championship as Meenakshi pips Antim Panghal for a spot

Paris Olympics medallist Aman Sehrawat will headline the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships scheduled from April 6 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan after the trials concluded on Tuesday.

While the men’s squad was on expected lines, the women’s trials in New Delhi saw surprises with two-time World Championships medallist Antim Panghal losing in the 53kg final to Meenakshi while rising heavyweight wrestler Kajal stunned former junior World Champion Priya Malik in the 76kg category.

In one of the most fiercely competitive women’s wrestling trials in recent times, Antim was having a good day until she met Meenakshi in the final bout. The latter, who recently won a silver medal in the same weight category at the Tirana Ranking Series, displayed sturdy defence and pinned the two- time U23 World champion, much to everyone’s surprise.