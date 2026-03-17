Wrestling: Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat leads campaign at Asian Championship as Meenakshi pips Antim Panghal for a spot

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- Antim Panghal
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Paris Olympics medallist Aman Sehrawat will headline the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships scheduled from April 6 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan after the trials concluded on Tuesday.
While the men’s squad was on expected lines, the women’s trials in New Delhi saw surprises with two-time World Championships medallist Antim Panghal losing in the 53kg final to Meenakshi while rising heavyweight wrestler Kajal stunned former junior World Champion Priya Malik in the 76kg category.
In one of the most fiercely competitive women’s wrestling trials in recent times, Antim was having a good day until she met Meenakshi in the final bout. The latter, who recently won a silver medal in the same weight category at the Tirana Ranking Series, displayed sturdy defence and pinned the two- time U23 World champion, much to everyone’s surprise.
This is the first time in three years that Antim has lost a bout on the national circuit. In fact, Meenakshi had lost to Antim on three different occasions during trials before defeating her on Tuesday.
“This is the first time I have defeated her. After fighting against her for so long, I have an idea how she attacks. I think I executed my plans perfectly today,” Meenakshi said after her win.
Antim, who won medals at the 2023 and 2025 editions of the continental event, will miss a first major tournament in a long time.
Another upset transpired in the 76kg category where reigning U20 World Champion Kajal defeated the experienced Priya Malik despite conceding an early lead. On a consistent rise for the past two years, this is going to be the first major senior championship for the young athlete.
“Since I became eligible for the senior level at the start of the year, it has been on my mind to represent India at the highest level. I had a good year last season on the junior circuit but it’s now time to step up at the senior level,” said Kajal.
Reigning Asian champion in 62kg, Manisha Bhanwala dropped down to the 57kg category and will be competing at her first major tournament in her new weight class. She had a good run at the Zagreb Ranking Series earlier this year and after her win at the trials, has a shot at finishing on the podium.
Aman won the trials of 61kg category conducted in Lucknow simultaneously. After failing to make weight at the 2025 World Championships and getting suspended subsequently by the federation, he hasn’t featured in the 57kg category. He won the national title in the 61kg category last year and won a silver medal in the same class at the Zagreb Ranking Series.
However, after the Asian Championships, Aman will be returning to the 57kg category as the Asian Games won’t have the 61kg category.
Among other major names, U23 World Champion Sujeet Kalkal continued his domination in the 65kg category on the national circuit and will now represent India in one of the most competitive weight categories.
Women’s squad: Neelam (50kg), Meenakshi (53kg), Hanshika (55kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Neha Sangwan (59kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Monika (68kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Harshita (72kg), Kajal (76kg)
Men’s squad:Ankush (57kg), Aman Sehrawat (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Abhimanyou (70kg) Jaideep (74kg), Sandeep Mann (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Puneet Kumar (92kg), Vicky (97kg), and Dinesh (125kg)