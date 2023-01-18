Wrestlers can’t be treated like ghulams (slaves) by federation, says Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia; Phogat sisters, others too join protest against national body

India’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang, Sonam Malik and Anshu during a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s high-handed way of functioning.

“Our protest is against the Federation and the way it has been functioning without keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind. This has nothing to do with politics of any sort. We have not invited any politicians here. This is purely a protest of wrestlers,” Bajrang told the Indian Express before he and nearly a dozen wrestlers began their protest at Jantar Mantar at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Nearly a dozen wrestlers began their protest against he Wrestling Federation of India’s ‘s high handed way of functioning at Jantar Mantar at 12 noon. WATCH – pic.twitter.com/4j3VpNV7Sy — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) January 18, 2023

The Olympics medal winner also added, “We are here to raise the issue of wrestlers who have no voice when it comes to decision making. Wrestler have suffered for long silently but now we have decided that we won’t stay quiet anymore against unilateral decisions being taken by the Wrestling Federation of India. All of India’s top wrestlers won’t participate in national or international meets till our demands are met and we are treated better by the Wrestling Federation of India. Wrestlers here have a request to the prime minister’s office and the home minister’s office to help us and help the sport.”

“When we win medals for India everyone celebrates but after that nobody cares about how we are treated, especially by the federation. If we are promised by the PMO and the home minister’s office that our issues will be addressed then we will stop our protest. Else we will continue protesting. Wrestlers can be treated as ghulams of the Wrestling Federation of India.”

“Today we will talk about the rot in the federation and the tanashahi which has been happening for many years. Nobody even asks about what wrestling want. This is not fair and we have been silently tolerating this. But not anymore,” Bajrang told the Indian Express.

While Vinesh Phogat said, “I have been trying to talk to the federation and make them understand my issues and those of other wrestlers for nearly 10 years. But nobody is even ready to listen.”

