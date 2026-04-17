Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal becomes world no 1 in 65kg in UWW rankings

Recently crowned Asian champion in the men’s freestyle 65kg category, Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal became the world number one wrestler in the latest updated rankings of the United World Wrestling on Friday.

Sujeet, the reigning U23 World Champion, surged ahead of World Champion Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili of Iran and Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan in the rankings.

Last week, the 23-year-old’s 8-1 win in the final over last year’s World Championship bronze medallist, Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov, landed India’s first men’s freestyle gold at 65kg since 2019 at the Asian Wrestling championships, ending a seven-year wait in a weight category considered the deepest and toughest in the discipline. Overall, it ended a three-year drought for Indian men’s freestyle gold at the Asians. India has won gold at 65kg just twice since 2015 — both times through Bajrang Punia, who went on to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.