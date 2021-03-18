Wrestler Ritika Phogat dies by suicide in Haryana

Wrestler Ritika Phogat (17), a cousin of the Phogat sisters, allegedly died by suicide in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district after she lost the final bout of a tournament, the police said on Thursday.

Ritika took the extreme step on the night of March 15, they said.

A native of Rajasthan’s Jaipur village, Ritika was staying with her uncle and Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat in Charkhi Dadri’s Balali village under Jhojhu Kalan police station for the past four years, said Station House Officer (SHO) Dilbagh Singh.

She died at her uncle’s house on the night of March 15 as she was upset over losing to her rival by one point in the final bout of a championship, he said.

The championship was held in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur from March 12 to 14.

Ritika was learning and practising wrestling at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Charkhi Dadri.

Wrestling star Geeta Phogat described Ritika, her maternal sister, as a “talented wrestler”.

“It’s a very sad moment for my family. Ritika was a talented wrestler and I don’t know why she took such a step. Victory and defeat are a part of an athlete’s life. We should never take such a step,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

भगवान रितिका की आत्मा को शांति दे। यह समय पूरे परिवार के लिए बहुत ही दुख की घड़ी है। आत्महत्या कोई समाधान नहीं है। हार और जीत दोनों जीवन के महत्वपूर्ण पहलू हैं। हारने वाला एक दिन जीतता भी जरूर है। संघर्ष ही सफलता की कुंजी है संघर्षों से घबराकर ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/ecb4DztyC4 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) March 18, 2021

Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can’t believe what just happened with you Will miss you forever 💔💔 Om Shanti 🥺😢🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LiLum1kbYB — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) March 18, 2021

I have been getting messages all morning today. I am very sad and disturbed about what happened in my family. I urge people to not spread and believe in any rumours and act responsibly. These are tough times for me and my family and I urge you all to respect our privacy. — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) March 18, 2021

Former Union minister Vijay Kumar Singh also took to Twitter to condole Ritika’s death.

“Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures,” he said.