Wrestler Nisha Dahiya refutes death news, says she is doing fine

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya has released a video this evening saying she is absolutely fine after reports emerged that she had been shot dead in Haryana.

With Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik by her side, Nisha says in the video that she is in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, for the senior national meet.

“Hello, my name is Nisha. I have come to play Sr Nationals in Gonda and I am completely fine. This is fake news. I am completely fine,” she said in the video.

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya shares video after news of death, says she is fine. pic.twitter.com/lRbbtofnGB — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 10, 2021

Earlier, it was reported that Dahiya and her brother have been shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana’s Sonipat. There were also reports that mentioned that Dahiya’s mother was injured.

Later, wrestler Sakshi Malik too tweeted a picture by Nisha, captioned, “She is alive”.

Nisha’s first international medal came in 2014 when she won bronze in the 49kg category at the Asian Championships. She followed that up with a silver medal in the 60kg category in 2015 and also won a bronze medal at the national championships in 2015.