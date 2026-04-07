Wrestler Lalit blanked in final, misses gold but coach sees silver lining

Maybe, it was the big-match nerves that got the better of Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Lalit in the final of the 55 kg at the Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan. But for coach Kuldeep Singh, the loss came with a silver lining.

On Tuesday, Lalit, 23, lost 0-9 to the two-time Asian Championships medallist Ikhtiyor Botirov to settle for silver, his first-ever senior championships medal. Despite the disheartening technical superiority loss, this was a memorable outing for the Panipat wrestler, who had taken down the 2025 World Championships medallist and World No.4 Huoying Shi of China in the semi-finals.

Coach Kuldeep was pleased that his ward achieved the goal of making it to the podium. “The Uzbek wrestler (Botirov) is an experienced one. I think in such high-voltage finals the experience comes into play,” he told The Indian Express. “Lalit is a technical wrestler but he needs to work on power. Now, we know that if he needs to win consistently at the Asian level, he needs to improve his power. Our target was to get on the podium and I am very pleased that he achieved that alongside putting on some impressive performances.”