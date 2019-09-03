Wrestler Geeta Phogat announces news of pregnancy on Twitter

Olympic medallist Geeta Phogat, on Monday, announced her pregnancy on Twitter.

Advertising

The star wrestler posted a photo of herself with a baby bump and captioned it saying, “mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside, when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time.”

Phogat married fellow Indian wrestler Pawan Kumar in November 2016 and they are looking to welcome their first child.

The 2010 gold medal winner at the Commonwealth Games, also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Congratulatory messages pour in soon after she made the news public. Actress Hina Khan, who was Geeta’s co-contestant in KKK8 also sent her good wishes to Geeta.

“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you 🤰❤️#pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising pic.twitter.com/qh8E33i0PJ — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) September 2, 2019

After her stint in the reality show, Geeta returned to the mat with a gold at the All India Police Championship in October 2017 but failed to qualify for the CWG 2018 after losing to Pooja Dhanda in the trials for the 57 kg division.