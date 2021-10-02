World Wrestling C’ships: Daton Fix flattens Ravinder Dahiya in quarter-final

Daton Duain Fix of the USA flattened Ravinder Dahiya of India by 10-0 in the men’s freestyle 61-kg category quarterfinals of the World Wrestling Championships which began at Nye Jordal Amfi, Oslo in Norway on Saturday.

The Indian, a silver medallist at the Budapest 2019 World U-23 Championship, will have to wait for a repechage chance. After losing the last-eight stage bout by VSU (victory by technical superiority), Ravinder, 25, will have to wait for the semifinal bout between Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia and Fix.

In the bout of eight, Ravinder stunned favourite and world champion Beka Lomtadze of Georgia 6-2 by VPO1 (winner with no technical superiority but the loser scores at least 1 point).

In the qualification round, the Haryana grappler defeated Sunggwon Kim of Korea 13 – 2.

Fix began with an 11-0 win over Tokyo Olympian Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria in the qualification and in the round of eight he scored an emphatic 10-0 win over Arman Norik Eloyan of France.

Other Indians Sandeep Singh Mann in 86kg category narrowly lost to Gwanuk Kim of Korea 5 – 4, Anirudh Kumar in 125kg was beaten by Youssif Mohamed Badea Hemida of Egypt 9 – 3 and in 74kg Russian Timur Bizhoev ousted Yash 7-0 in their qualification rounds.

Remaining Indians, Pankaj (57kg) will meet Levan Metreveli Vartanov of Spain, Rohit (65kg) takes on Divoshan Charles Fernando of Sri Lanka, Sushil (70kg) clashes with Zurabi Iakobishvili of Georgia, in 79kg category Baliyan Gourav faces Bat Erdene Byambasuren of Mongolia and Satywart Kadian (97kg) will square off with Minwon Seo of Korea.kj

Meanwhile, Pruthviraj Babasaheb Patil got a bye and will meet Osman Nurmagomedov of Azerbaijan in the 92kg category.

Heavyweights like Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, women’s wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia skipped the meet due to various reasons including injuries.