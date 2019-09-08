World Wrestling Championships 2019: All you need to know

World Wrestling Championships 2019 Schedule, Team: Indian wrestlers are all set to make their mark in the upcoming 2019 World wrestling championship, which starts from September 14 in Kazakhstan. The tournament will conclude of the 22nd of the same month, with Padma Shri awardee Bajrang Punia and Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik also in the fray.

Bajrang will spearhead the Indian men’s contingent and he enters the competition as the number one seeding in men’s 65kg freestyle category. After settling for silver in the previous edition, the Asiad gold medalist will aim to bag a gold this time and assure himself a berth for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sakshi will lead the women’s category and the Rohtak-based wrestler will look to bag her first World wrestling championship medal, that has so far been missing from her trophy cabinet.

With the stakes getting higher along with Olympic qualification up for grabs, the Indian wrestlers are well prepared to rise up to the occasion at the upcoming event in Nur Sultan.

Squad:

Freestyle wrestling:

Ravi Kumar (57kg), Rahul Aware (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Karan (70kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Jitender (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Parveen (92kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg), Sumit (125kg)

Greco-Roman wrestling

Manjeet (55kg),Manish (60kg), Sagar (63kg), Manish (67kg), Yogesh (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

Women Wrestling

Seema (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Lalita (55kg), Sarita (57kg), Pooja Dhanda (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Navjot Kaur (65kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Komal Bhagwan Gole (72kg), Kiran (76kg)

Watch #DangalkaDum! ?? Join for LIVE Action from the UWW Senior Wrestling World Championship on @wrestlingtvIND, your one-stop destination for all #WC2019 action. Follow to know more about news and match updates on wrestlers. #DangalKaDum #wrestling pic.twitter.com/pIFbeLXS64 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) September 4, 2019

Schedule:

September 14 (Saturday): GR – 55-63-72-82kg

September 15 (Sunday): GR – 55-63-72-82kg, GR 67-87-97kg

September 16 (Monday): GR – 67-87-97kg, GR – 60-77-130kg

September 17 (Tuesday): GR – 60-77-130kg, WW – 50-53-55-72kg

September 18 (Wednesday): WW – 50-53-55-72kg, WW – 57-59-65-76kg

September 19 (Thursday): WW – 57-59-65-76kg, WW – 62-68kg, FS – 57-65kg

September 20 (Friday): WW – 62-68kg, FS – 57-65kg, FS – 70-74-92-125kg

September 21 (Saturday): FS – 70-74-92-125kg, FS – 61-79-86-97kg

September 22 (Sunday): FS – 61-79-86-97kg