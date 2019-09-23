World Wrestling Championship: Deepak Punia wins silver on one good leg

Deepak Punia went to bed on Saturday hoping for a miracle. He woke up Sunday morning with his worst fears coming true. “I couldn’t stand properly; wasn’t able to put any weight on the left leg,” Punia said.

At that moment, he realised the chances of him competing in the World Championship final of the 86kg weight class against a wrestler he idolises, Iran’s Hassan Yazdani, were minimal. And the support staff confirmed what they had contemplated the night before — they have to give Yazdani a walkover.

Punia was hoping to become the first Indian world champion since Sushil Kumar in 2010. However, a partial ligament tear in his left ankle, which is likely to keep him out of action for 4-6 weeks, prevented him from taking the mat for the biggest bout of his career. Punia will undergo further scans upon returning to Delhi on Monday to assess the exact nature of the injury.

“I had already got an Olympic quota along with a medal. Of course, I would have loved to fight for the gold but I had to think of the bigger picture and ensure I stay fit for the Games,” Punia, who eventually settled for a silver, told The Indian Express.

Punia said he picked up the injury during his first bout on Saturday against Kazakhstan’s Adilet Davlymbayen. It was a tricky contest against the home favourite, and a close one too. Davlymbayen, like other Kazakh wrestlers, adopted a rough, physical approach to battle Punia’s strength, and even poked Punia in the eye, for which he was warned by the referee.

The unsettling tactics seemed to work initially as the Kazakh took a 5-0 lead, but Punia staged a remarkable comeback and won the bout 8-6. In the process, he hurt his eye – which was blackened and slightly swollen – and injured his ankle.

Punia said the ankle got injured when Davlymbayen attempted a leg-lace move, which is called fitley in India, in the first round. “It was a very rough bout. My eyes, shoulder, ankle… everything was paining. But ankle, in particular, was pretty bad. He tried to pull off a fitley and while I was trying to escape from his grip, I landed on the mat wrongly and twisted my ankle badly,” Punia said.

He hobbled off the mat after the win, and had 30 minutes to recover. His physio Munesh Kumar said the gap was barely enough to work on the injured ankle so they just kept him moving, to ensure his body remained warm, applied some ice and spray and taped it. The taping was done in a way that his sideways movement was restricted to avoid excessive strain on the injured ankle.

Kumar said Punia did not feel acute pain while competing because his body was still warm. Punia, too, said the ankle started hurting only after he reached the hotel on Saturday evening. It has been diagnosed as a Grade 2 ligament tear, which is a partial tear. Kumar said such an injury causes prolonged pain and swelling and although the swelling had reduced in Punia’s case, the injury prevented him from putting his full weight on the ankle.

Had he competed in the final, there was a risk of aggravating the injury. “If the ankle had gotten worse, he would have been forced to undergo surgery, which could have kept him out for around six months. Hence, keeping in mind that he had already secured an Olympic quota – and also considering the fact that he has to remain fit for the Games, we decided to withdraw from the final,” Kumar said.

In August, Punia had become the first Indian to win a junior world championship gold medal in 18 years. The title cemented his position as one of India’s best young wrestlers, and he followed it up with some eye-catching performances at the senior level at the Asian Championships, where he won bronze, and Yasar Dogu competition, from where he returned with a silver.

The Worlds, though, was his first big test at this level. He reached the final in style and was up against Yazdani, a wrestler regarded as one of the best of this generation. He is, in fact, Punia’s favourite wrestler.

“It’s not often you get a chance to compete against someone you’ve idolised in a final of the World Championship. So I was really looking forward to it,” Punia said. “But I couldn’t help it – the injury looks serious and I did not want to aggravate it by taking an unnecessary risk right now. My target was to book a quota and win a medal. Although a gold would have been good, I can’t be dissatisfied with this outcome.”