Mary Kom settles for bronze at World Women’s Boxing Championships

MC Mary Kom’s journey at the World Women’s Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia came to an end as she lost her semi-final bout against Turkey’s Buse naz Cakirogllu in the 51-kg division. The Indian who was chasing her first world medal in the new weight category settled for bronze after losing the match 1-4 against her Turkish opponent.

Advertising

Mary dominated the first round of the match and mixed it brilliantly with both attack and defence. However, her opponent gained momentum and produced a brilliant fightback in the second and third rounds.

In the quarter-finals on Thursday, Mary had secured a comfortable 5-0 victory against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong, a spunky boxer who kept the veteran on her toes with an aggressive approach but just did not connect enough.

Despite a defeat at this stage, it was a stupendous campaign for the 36-year-old. Besides six world titles, Mary Kom’s incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

Advertising

Later in the evening session, Manju Rani (48kg) will be up against Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat, who upstaged fifth seed Yuliyanova Asenova in the quarterfinals.

Jamuna Boro (54kg) will take on top seed and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei.

Last edition’s bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) will face China’s Yang Liu, who took down top seed Chen Nien-Chin.