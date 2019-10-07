World Women’s Boxing Championship: Manju Rani enters quarters

India’s Manju Rani (48kg) on Monday advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Women’s Boxing Championships after a comprehensive victory in the last-16 stage in Ulan-Ude, Russia. The sixth-seeded Indian prevailed 5-0 over Venezuela’s Rojas Tayonis Cedeno to stand just one win away from securing a medal in her debut at the big event.

However, next up for her is a tough one in last edition’s bronze-medallist and top seed Kim Hyang Mi of South Korea. The two will clash on October 10.

🇮🇳’s #ManjuRani started her first ever #AIBAWomenWorldBoxingChampionship with a dominating 5️⃣:0️⃣ win against Venezuela 🇻🇪’s Cadena Tayonis. Enjoy the match moments here!👇 Great start champ!💪

Keep the momentum going!#PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing pic.twitter.com/YjmbjqEufk — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 7, 2019

Clean punches were few and far in Rani’s clash against Cedeno but the Indian was the one fetching most of them. Both the boxers stuck to a defensive approach but Rani was the more accurate of the two.

On Tuesday, six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) will begin her campaign by taking on Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the round of 16. The third-seeded Indian got a bye in the opening round.

In the 75kg division, former silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) will square off against second-seeded Welshwoman Lauren Price. Price is a European Games gold-medallist and fetched a bronze in the last edition of the world showpiece. She is also the reigning Commonwealth Games champion besides being a three-time bronze-medallist at the European Championships.